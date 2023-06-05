The Wheels for All project aims to raise awareness of inclusive cycling opportunities in the town.

It will be hosting a tryout event at the Lighthouse Sport & Social Hub, in Lower Marine Parade, Dovercourt, on Tuesday, June 13, from 11am to 6pm.

Julie Bunnage, project manager, said: “We are really excited to announce that we will be hosting a Wheels for All tryout event in Harwich.

“This is a great opportunity to come along and try out cycling for the first time or if you are wanting to return to cycling then we will have an amazing range of adapted cycles to meet the needs of everyone.

“This will include tricycles, hand cycles, recumbents and two-seater cycles.

“There will even be a cycle that can transport wheelchairs.

“The aim of the Harwich Wheels for All day is to raise awareness of inclusive cycling opportunities for the Harwich region, and it will be the perfect opportunity to chat with staff and volunteers about Wheels for All and discover how people can get involved in the project as it starts to gather momentum.”

To get involved as an individual, family or organisation, contact Julie on email at julie.bunnage@wheelsforall.org.uk.