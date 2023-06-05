Alan Mizon won almost £400,000 – the biggest share of a £3.2million People’s Postcode Lottery prize – after his wife of 53 years set up his winning ticket before passing away from cancer on her birthday in July 2020, aged 73.

Alan, who has lived in his Chelmsford home for 53 years, was the only ticket holder in the full winning postcode.

More than 540 others in the wider postcode area each won at least £4,477.

Winning postcode - Chelmsford neighbours in CM1 7 won £3.2million between them (Image: People’s Postcode Lottery)

But the 77-year-old, of Hill View Road, Chelmsford, said the win was bittersweet without the love of his life, Di, by his side.

The dad-of-one said: “She got my Postcode Lottery ticket all sorted out for me - she was the smart one. She’s looking out for me.”

“I’ve not been on holiday since Di passed away.

“I’d really like to go back to some of the places that we used to visit – Guernsey, Jersey and the Midlands – which hold so many great memories.”

But the kind-hearted pensioner also wants to give a portion of his £396,694 winnings to charities close to his heart.

The former Royal Marine, who grew up playing football with England internationalist Jimmy Greaves when he lived in nearby Danbury, added: “I’m on the waiting list for a guide dog, which would really help me as I don’t see or walk very well, and they’d be a great companion.

“I’d like to give something to Guide Dogs - to help others like me.

“First, I think I’ll treat myself to a nice whisky to celebrate and just take it all in.”

The full winning postcode was revealed on Saturday at a special event at Riverside Leisure Centre.