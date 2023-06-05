Willoughby took an early break from the ITV morning show after the news that Schofield would be stepping down from This Morning amid an alleged off-air rift between the pair.

He then exited from ITV on Friday, May 26 after he revealed he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Willoughby, 42, has now been off the show for two weeks as part of a half-term break.

Her return comes less than a week after former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes said we had seen the last of Willoughby on the sofa.

Holly Willoughby will host This Morning with Josie Gibson today (Monday, June 5). (Image: ITV)

Speaking on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Monday morning, Holmes said: “Not only should Phillip go, but Holly should follow him close out the door.

“I don’t think you will ever see Holly Willoughby back on the couch."

Who will host This Morning today?





Willoughby will return to This Morning today (Monday, June 5) for the first time in two weeks and will host alongside Josie Gibson.

Gibson is known for winning Big Brother back in 2010 and more recently has appeared regularly on This Morning and has occasionally been a panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary have been the main hosts of This Morning for the past two weeks since the Schofield announcement.

This Morning will air on ITV from 10am this morning.

Is Holly Willougby leaving This Morning?





The Mirror reported over the weekend that Willoughby is "in talks" to leave ITV and join rival broadcaster the BBC.

Holly Willoughby has presented the popular morning programme alongside Phillip Schofield since 2009.

An inside source speaking to The Mirror said: "Holly has had a good relationship and an open dialogue with BBC bosses since she hosted Freeze the Fear.

“Ever since then they have been keen to sign her up for another project and have bent over backwards to offer her other opportunities.

“So the ongoing drama at ITV has played into their hands.

“The bosses have had conversations this week about what they could offer her going forward.

“And one executive reached out to her directly earlier in the week."