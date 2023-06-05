On Thursday, June 1, an incident took place at Adventure Island, where an 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while on a ride at the amusement park.

The suspect, described as a white man in his late 50s with short, grey hair, was apprehended by Adventure Island's security team after an alarmed parent reported the incident.

The men allegedly involved in the incident were detained until the arrival of the police, who subsequently made the arrest.

Marc Miller, managing director at Stockvale, which owns Adventure Island, said: "Our highly trained security team were informed by an alarmed parent, concerned about how their daughter was approached by two men in the queue on Rage.

"Our security guys sprang into action detaining both men until the police arrived minutes later, who were then subsequently arrested.

"We have supplied the police with our court-ready CCTV recordings of the whole episode from start to finish and have received a letter of praise from the local sergeant for how efficiently and speedily we dealt with the culprits, so quickly in fact they never got their ride.

"We work very closely with Essex Police supporting Operation Union and with such a highly visible presence of Police in Southend and the quick actions from our security team, I very much doubt any other potential offenders will be visiting us any time soon!"

The arrested man has been released on bail, and the investigation is ongoing.

Specialist officers are providing support for the victim during the enquiry as the police work diligently to gather evidence and determine the facts surrounding the incident.

Adventure Island remains open to the public, and visitors have been assured that their safety remains a top priority.

The management continues to review and enhance security measures to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience.

In light of this distressing incident, Essex Police has made a plea to the public for assistance.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this assault or have any further information to contact us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101.

"In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote incident 42/98038/23 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."