Essex Police officers were called to Holland Road in Kirby Cross shortly before 10.30am on Monday, May 29, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The car stopped at the scene.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or have any CCTV or dashcam to get in contact and assist officers with enquiries.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively you can call us on 101.

"In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote incident 385 of 29 May when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."