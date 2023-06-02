The North Falls offshore wind farm is a proposed extension to the existing Greater Gabbard wind farm, 20km off the East Anglian coast.

The third phase of consultation for project is underway and in-person events are taking place this week.

The Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons group is protesting against the proposed works, which include "significant" onshore works on a swathe of land from Frinton beach to Ardleigh.

Five Estuaries Offshore Windfarm has proposed the works following instruction from National Grid on how to direct power to its proposed East Anglia GREEN pylons project.

A spokesman said: "The project is a proposed extension to the existing 504-megawatt Greater Gabbard Offshore Wind Farm, and comprises an offshore site totaling 150km squared around 20kmoff the East Anglia coast and an onshore grid connection in Tendring.

"Underground cables would carry power from landfall near Frinton inland 24km to a new onshore substation.

"The events are a key part of the consultation, which is being held to gather feedback from communities and the wider public on the North Falls project proposals."

Consultation - North Falls Offshore Wind Farm is being developed as a joint venture company owned equally by SSE Renewables and RWE

A consultation event is taking place at Great Bromley Village Hall, today, Friday, June 2, from 3.30pm to 7.30pm, and tomorrow, June 3, at Tendring Village Hall, from 9am to 1pm.

There will also be events at the McGrigor Hall, Fourth Avenue, Frinton, on Thursday, June 8, and at Thorpe Women’s Institute Hall on Friday, June 9, from 3.30pm to 7.30pm.

The final consultation event will take place at Ardleigh Village Hall on Saturday, June 10, from 9am to 1pm.

The statutory consultation runs until July 14. Go to https://stat.northfallsoffshore.com/