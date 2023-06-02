Ben Burnell was working for the force when he harassed a woman between August and September last year - sending her a series of messages and a letter.

Despite her asking him repeatedly to stop, he turned up at her home uninvited.

The 36 year-old of Crest Avenue, Grays was a serving officer based in Grays when he was arrested in September last year.

He was dismissed from the force following a gross misconduct hearing in March in relation with an unconnected matter.

He was found guilty of harassment without violence at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on May 4.

On Friday, he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. He has also been given an 18 month restraining order.

DCC Andy Prophet said: “Ben Burnell subjected the woman in this case to an ordeal which left her constantly looking over her shoulder.

“He refused to leave her alone, despite repeated requests to do so. He left her feeling afraid in her own home and that is something no-one should experience.

“I want to pay tribute to the victim who has shown great bravery. I hope this court result will help her move forward.

“Burnell was a serving Essex Police officer at the time of these offences and his behaviour was completely unacceptable.

“I expect the highest standards of professional behaviour from all officers and staff.

“I expect officers to live by the oath they have taken and the words it contains - fairness – integrity – diligence – impartiality, as they strive to help people, keep people safe and catch criminals.

“The work our Professional Standards Department (PSD) carries out means that we are better able to identify officers and staff members who have fallen short of these standards and ensure they are dealt with appropriately and robustly.

“In supporting the thousands of officers, staff and volunteers in Essex Police who work so hard and do amazing work, since the beginning of May last year we have dismissed nearly 20 officers who fail to live up to those standards – including Ben Burnell.

“Tackling all violence against women and girls is an absolute priority for Essex Police."