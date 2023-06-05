A benefit concert will take place at Harwich Arts and Heritage Centre in memory of Darren Hambling on Saturday, July 1, at 7.30pm.

The event will include a stunning lineup of jazz musicians in memory of the drummer, who was known as Rocky.

A spokesman said: “The Harwich Festival is proud to stage a benefit concert in the name of much-loved Harwich drummer Darren Hambling, who sadly left us on New Year’s Eve.

“Darren was a familiar and popular figure on the local music scene, playing in such rock bands as The Spiderz, Medicine and Chameleon and in numerous combos of his big love, jazz.

“A top line-up of north Essex luminaries have got together to perform at this special charity event.

“All proceeds will go to the Mental Health Foundation.”

On song - The Spiderz (Image: Submitted)

The annual festival will be taking place at venues in Harwich and Dovercourt from June 22 to July 2 and will feature music, dance, art, film, theatre and workshops.

This year’s festival includes Harwich Sing Tendring Voices, CC Dance Studios, Boogie Shoes Dance Academy and Dovercourt Ukuleles.

In an effort to help with the cost-of-living crisis most of the events are either free to attend or at a very low cost - no more than £10.

Some of the bigger events of the festival include a singing and dance mash up at St Nicolas’ Church on Friday, June 23.

The festival’s first ever Picnic in the Park at Cliff Park on Sunday, June 25, featuring local acts such as the Harwich Village Band, Colour and Shape, and She Brings the Rain, while popular tribute act The Spiderz will be performing a special ‘Bowie at the Beeb’ set at the Electric Palace on June 29.

Fun at last year's Harwich Festival of the Arts (Image: Submitted)

Other great events include Macbeth at the Redoubt Fort, a Ukrainian Folk Concert, the Harwich and Dovercourt Choral Society and a host of events as part of Refugee Week.

We will also have several free-to-attend public art exhibitions and we will be raising money for. Go to harwichfestival.com.