Wild Arts Opera is hosting a performance of a popular Donizetti opera to audiences at Layer Marney Tower.

The Elixir of Love is a unique comedy opera which will be performed in English by a cast in costumer.

The festival is at St Quintin’s Barn in Layer Marney Tower, Colchester on Thursday, June 22, Saturday June 24 and Sunday, June 25.

For tickets, go to wildarts.org.uk/festival-at-layer-marney.