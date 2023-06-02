Toys R Us will be opening a branch in WHSmith in Chelmsford.

The brand will open nine stores within WHSmith branches across the UK.

The new stores will begin opening as early as next week, with the first one opening in Monks Cross in York.

Toys 'R' Us has not been seen on the British high street since 2018.

The toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and in March 2018 announced it would be closing all its UK stores.

The chain collapsed in 2018 and announced it will be opening within multiple WHSmith shops in the UK.

The new shop inside the WHSmith in 73 to 75 High Street in Chelmsford will stock toys from Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, Lego, Paw Patrol and Star Wars.

A total of 100 stories closed in 2018 and has been operating online ever since.

The shop will feature a life-sized Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture.

The shop will be open to customers this summer.

WHSmith High Street Managing Director, Sean Toal, said: "At WHSmith, we're always exploring new opportunities to launch exciting, new product ranges to our customers on the high street, and our partnership with Toys "R" Us certainly does this!

"The brand has long been known for its exceptional range of toys and games and complements our existing offer well.

"Across each of the nine locations, we have a great team of colleagues who look forward to welcoming many new and existing customers over the coming weeks and showcasing the new store layout and, not forgetting, Geoffrey the Giraffe!"