Beaumont House, in Arthur Ransome Way, Walton, has been praised following its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

In 2020 the site was rated as ‘good’ but was told it required improvement in its leadership.

Orwell Housing Association took over the running of the home, and became the landlord and care provider, in 2022.

The care home has now been awarded a ‘good’ rating in all areas except for ‘Is the service caring’ which was rated ‘outstanding’.

The inspection highlighted the home’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of care and stated care is extremely person-centred and promotes people’s dignity and privacy.

It added that staff are highly motivated and are exceptionally compassionate, caring and kind.

Hayley Cheshire, from the Orwell Housing Association, said: “This good rating is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team, who go above and beyond to ensure the well-being of our residents.

“We remain committed to providing compassionate, person-centred care that empowers individuals and enriches their lives.”

Helen Spurgeon, manager of Beaumont House, added: “We are very proud of everything we have accomplished so far, and I would like to thank all the staff for their dedication and hard work.”