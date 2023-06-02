Tendring Meadows in The Heath, Tendring, was fined by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The care home, which is run by Archangel Healthcare Limited, was rated inadequate for the second time in less than a year by inspectors in February.

A spokesperson for the CQC said: “We have served a fixed penalty notice on Archangel Healthcare Ltd at Tendring Meadows, The Heath, Tendring, whilst providing the regulated activity of accommodation for persons who require nursing or personal care on March 8, for failing to comply with a condition of registration.

“A fine totalling £4,000 has been paid.”

Inspections at the care home took place in three separate visits last December.

Tendring Meadows is a residential care home providing accommodation and personal care to up to 53 people.

The service provides support to people with physical disabilities, sensory impairments, mental health conditions and to people living with dementia.

It is also registered to provide specialist support for people with a learning disability and those with autism.

The CQC concluded in February the premises was inadequate as it remained in poor repair.

It also found the residents’ quality of life was being affected by the service provided by Tendring Meadows.

Inspectors noted, however, that staff were caring towards residents and treated people with respect.

New management from De Vere Care Partnership was appointed in April following a period without a permanent registered manager for 18 months.

A spokesman for De Vere Care Partnership said: “Since our takeover we have made significant progress and completed almost all of the action plan.

“This has been recognised by the local authority and the action plan has been signed off in full.

“While we wait for the CQC’s next inspection we plan on running a mock inspection to see what else can be done.”