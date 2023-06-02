Filming in Shire Hall, in Chelmsford, meant from April 24 work on pedestrianising the area in front had to be paused for six weeks to avoid disturbance from noise.

Filming has now finished and minor additional works – including stone cladding, handrails and railings to Shire Hall steps together with some electrical works – are being completed.

The Channel 4 series is believed to be ‘re-enacting a real criminal case’ in Chelmsford city centre was filmed in the former magistrates courts which were last used in 2012 when the modern replacements were opened in Victoria Street.

The building’s two criminal courts are still mainly untouched since they were last used – including the docks and benches. There are still cells in the basement.

A casting call shared into Chelmsford groups on Facebook, said: “We are about to film a highly confidential new Channel 4 series in central Chelmsford in which we are re-enacting a real criminal case.”

The filming comes amid renewed discussions over the future of the Grade II listed Shire Hall which the BBC reported cost Essex County Council around £900,000 to keep maintained over the past 11 years.

Built in 1791 it served as a courthouse for more than 200 years.

Essex County Council had wanted Shire Hall to be refurbished in a deal with Aquila – the company behind the Bond Street development.

Essex County Council’s offer of a 250-year lease with was contingent upon Aquila achieving planning consent for change of use and associated works. But that never came.

The most recent idea submitted to Chelmsford City Council by Aquila envisaged the basement as a wine bar, the ground floor for retail and a café, the first floor as a function room and the remaining second floor and west wing as offices.

That application was refused in 2022 and soon after the lease agreement was terminated.

Leader of Chelmsford City Council Councillor Robinson said creating a trust to reduce cost overheads such as business rates by up to 80 per cent while allowing grant applications to be made may be the best option.

An Essex County Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a company was based at the Shire Hall in Chelmsford recently filming for a TV production.

“During the duration of the project, both Essex County Council and Chelmsford City Council were delighted to work collaboratively with the Essex Film Office to enable one of the city’s most historic and iconic buildings to be used as a filming location.”

It isn’t the first time a Chelmsford landmark has been used as a filming location. Hylands House has been used as a alternative to the White House at least twice – in series three of the popular royal show The Crown and in the 2004 filming Chasing Liberty.

