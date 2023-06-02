Shirley Barrell and Keily Bramhill have joined Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) as physical activity volunteer and community connectors.

Based in Harwich, they will be working with residents who would benefit from being more active.

Keily said: “We are here to help people who may not know what there is in the area to take part in, or who might need some support and encouragement to try something new.

“You don’t need to be fit or physically able – it’s not all running or jumping about unless that’s what you want, it’s more about increasing your movement.”

The new community connectors are a free support offer, funded by Active Essex, for residents in the Harwich and surrounding area.

It is all aimed at helping people to stay well.

Shirley added: “Getting even a little bit more active can have really great benefits for your overall wellbeing.

“But we know taking that first step on your own can be difficult.

“That’s why we are here – to help find you the right activity so you can have fun at the same time as improving your health.

“There are so many opportunities locally for people of all fitness levels.

“Just give us a call and we can chat.”

Community Voluntary Services Tendring (CVST) is an umbrella organisation for the local voluntary sector.

It is a support and development agency and provides a range of practical services to assist organisations and charities such as funding advice, business planning and training seminars, and hosts the Tendring Trustee Network, the Community Forum and the Community Network Breakfast.

As well as its Dovercourt and Harwich Hub, in High Street, it also runs the Community Information Centre in Rosemary Road, Clacton, and houses four local charities in addition to more than 50 groups who hire the meeting rooms. For more information or an informal chat about the community connectors scheme, call Shirley on 07761 344315 Keily on 07761 344310.

For more information about CVST, its groups and services, visit www.cvstendring.co.uk