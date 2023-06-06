Colchester Westie Walkers is hosting the event with the group meeting in the Chanterelle Road Car Park for a walk in Highwoods Country Park.

The group is walking to raise money for MS-UK and all breeds are welcome to join.

The charity walk will take place on Sunday, June 25, all pooches are to arrive at 2pm with the walk starting at 2.30pm.

For more information join the group’s Facebook page by visiting bit.ly/3V4I6gH.