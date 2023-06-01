On Sunday, June 4, 2023, sky gazers and lunar enthusiasts will have the opportunity to witness the captivating beauty of the Full Strawberry Moon.

Reaching its peak illumination at 4.41am, this celestial spectacle promises to be a breathtaking experience for stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts alike.

Contrary to popular belief, the name 'Strawberry Moon' does not imply a reddish hue to the moon.

Instead, the name is derived from the strawberry harvests that traditionally take place during this time of year.

The unique strawberry moon adds a touch of folklore and cultural significance to a normal phenomenon, which occurs approximately once a month.

Amateur astronomers and casual viewers alike can enjoy the Full Strawberry Moon by finding a suitable location away from city lights, where the moon's brilliance can be fully appreciated.

Parks, open fields, or secluded areas provide the best vantage points to witness this captivating celestial event.