Since reopening just over a year ago, following a major refurbishment, the Grade II* listed cinema has been offering the programme alongside its general screenings.

Memory Matinees have been designed to be inclusive to those living with dementia and are rooted in the idea that a trip to the cinema is a powerful way for people to reconnect with memories.

During the film, the house lights are raised slightly and the sound level is slightly lower than normal.

The autism friendly screenings provide a chance to watch a film at the cinema in a relaxed and inclusive environment while adjustments are made to reduce over-stimulation and create a friendly atmosphere.

The programme will continue after the cinema was awarded £8,800 by Essex Community Foundation for an education and community engagement officer to continue the work for two days a week for the next year.

Andy Payne Worpole, head of programmes at the foundation, said: “Initiatives like this are really important for helping to ensure that everyone gets to enjoy the arts and can access them.

“We are pleased that two of our fundholders, Harwich Haven Authority Community Fund and Galloper Wind Farm Community Fund, have funded the role of an education and community engagement officer, to continue and expand work like this.”

An additional grant of £1,900 from Harwich Town Council will make it possible to offer free tickets to those who would benefit from the screenings.

Harwich town councillor Ivan Henderson said: “The town council was pleased to be able to support this initiative.

“Local people will benefit directly from the opportunity to see a film in a supportive and inclusive environment.”

The Electric Palace said it will continue to collaborate with Age UK, Harwich Connexions, Autism Anglia, local care homes and Harwich Home Start, to ensure that those that would benefit most are able to attend.

Michael Offord, the Electric Palace’s operations manager, said: “We strongly believe that everyone should be able to engage with heritage and to enjoy a trip to the cinema.

“This funding will allow us to continue to provide more opportunities for people to do so.”