Hutchison Ports has set the target for its three UK ports, which include Harwich International, the Port of Felixstowe and London Thamesport.

The leading global ports group said it has established science-based targets to reach net-zero globally by 2050.

Clemence Cheng, executive director of Hutchison Ports and managing director of Hutchison Ports Europe, said: “Hutchison Ports has set both near-term and net-zero targets in line with the Science Based Targets initiative’s net-zero standard.

“We operate in many markets throughout the world and have set ambitious emissions reduction targets in every region.

“Our journey has already begun. We are investing in new and more sustainable equipment and the UK will be amongst the first of our business units to reach the target.”

The Port of Felixstowe has already commissioned two new 11Kv high voltage substations to serve the charging infrastructure for its conventional electric tractor fleet.

Each substation will enable 20 vehicles to be charged at any one time at the port’s Trinity Terminal.

The firm will take delivery of its next batch of 22 electric-tractors in July with a further 24 vehicles arriving in November.