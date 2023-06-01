A teenage boy is in custody for questioning on suspicion of sexual assault following an investigation by police in Chelmsford.

This follows an incident which took place in a walkway between Second Avenue and Third Avenue at about 3.20pm on Sunday (May 28).

The victim, a teenage girl, was approached and sexually assaulted.

Thankfully, the victim was able to leave the area quickly and is safe and well.

She and her family continue to receive support from Essex Police officers.

Chief Inspector Paul Ballard, Chelmsford District Commander, said: “Our officers have moved quickly to identify a suspect following this incident after following several key lines of enquiry.

“A suspect is in custody and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.

“You will continue to see extra patrols in the area as we continue to reassure the community.

“Chelmsford remains a safe place to live and work, and thankfully incidents of this nature are very rare, but we want to ensure we have officers available to take on board any concerns you may have.

“We’re dedicated to protecting women and girls from violence, and pursuing the perpetrators to bring them to justice.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Essex Police by submitting a report online or by using the force's Live Chat service.

Alternatively, call police on 101.