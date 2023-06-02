These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, June 2 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 due to reconstruction/renewal works. This will occur between 9 pm and 5 am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound side, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 25 and 26 as well as Junction 29 to 27, both of which will take place from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

Between the M25 clockwise at Junction 31 and the A282 Southbound Junction 2 there will be carriageway and slip road closures for maintenance works from 11 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise way at Junction 28 there will be lane closures for electrical works from 11 pm to 6 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, June 3 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 due to reconstruction/renewal works. This will occur between 9.30 pm and 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

On the clockwise way between Junction 28 and 29 there will be a carriageway closure for resurfacing works from 10 pm to 6 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, June 4 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 due to reconstruction/renewal works. This will occur between 9 pm and 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.

M25

On the clockwise way between Junction 28 and 29 there will be a carriageway closure for resurfacing works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.