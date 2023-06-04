While the water may still be chilly, the exhilaration of wild swimming makes it worth it.

We have compiled a list of the best places for you to enjoy this outdoor activity.

Hadleigh Country Park

Hadleigh Country Park is an excellent choice for both beginners and experienced swimmers.

The park's reservoir offers a 400-meter swim course with qualified lifeguards, ensuring your safety as you venture into open water for the first time or continue your swimming journey.

Read more:

Chalkwell Beach

Chalkwell Beach, along with most of Southend's waters, provides a fantastic backdrop for open-water swimming.

The Blue Tits group organizes regular swims off the seafront, some of which are dedicated to raising money for charity. Dive in, cool off, and support a good cause.

Gosfield Lake

Gosfield Lake, with its average depth of five feet, is ideal for new swimmers.

You can touch the ground in most places, giving you a sense of security as you explore open water.

Mersea Boating Lake

Mersea Boating Lake has quickly gained popularity among swimmers since opening its doors in 2020.

While wetsuits are optional, all lake users must wear a tow float for visibility, ensuring everyone's safety during their open-water escapades.

Swim Lakeside

Swim Lakeside, located beside the Intu Lakeside shopping centre in Thurrock, offers swimmers an enclosed venue at Alexandra Lake.

With lifeguards keeping a watchful eye on all sessions, you can swim with peace of mind.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

River Chelmer

For a more scenic experience, head to the River Chelmer at Ulting.

This picturesque spot offers open-water swimming opportunities.

If you venture a mile downstream from Hoe Mill Bridge and lock, you'll encounter Ulting Church and a deeper section of the river measuring two meters.

Trifarm

Trifarm in Boreham specializes in triathlons and offers an 800-meter supervised course in their lake.

Additionally, swimmers can make use of the one-kilometre running track around the lake, as well as bike racking and a transition area, making it a perfect training ground for multisport enthusiasts.

With these fantastic open-water swimming options available across Essex, you can beat the heat, enjoy the great outdoors, and take a refreshing plunge into the region's picturesque waters.

Let us know in the comments if we have missed any spots which you like to enjoy during the summer heat.