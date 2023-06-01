Stewart Oxley, who was Lifeboat Operations Manager at Walton and Frinton RNLI, has been a vocal critic of the institution’s decision to “downgrade” the station’s all-weather lifeboat to small D-Class “dinghy” in 2024.

Mr Oxley said he has been “stood down” permanently from the role following an investigation into a breach of the charity’s code of conduct related to a rescue on April 4.

The RNLI says the decision was unrelated to the dispute over the overhaul of its coverage in north-east Essex, which it says will be improved following the changes.

Time's Up - Walton and Frinton RNLI's Tamar class all-weather lifeboat is to be replaced. Picture: RNLI/Stewart Oxley (Image: RNLI/Stewart Oxley)

The incident on April 4 saw the lifeboat crew use their boat to help firefighters get close enough to use inflatable rescue paths to rescue a family of three from the mud on the Walton backwaters.

Mr Oxley said: “I was suspended while an investigation was undertaken into my use of the lifeboat on that day.

“The investigation resulted in my removal from any involvement at Walton and Frinton lifeboat station - the RNLI process allows no right to appeal against the decision.

“I have been involved as a volunteer at the lifeboat station since 1984 and it has been one of the greatest achievements of my life to manage the station and succeed my father and grandfather and great-uncle who have held the role prior to me.

“I have been outspoken over the past few months about the frankly scandalous decision by the RNLI to remove the Tamar all-weather lifeboat from Walton and downgrade it to a 16ft outboard-powered dingy.

“The comments I made at the end of March about the RNLI’s disrespectful attitude in refusing to attend a public meeting with the community, did little to endear me with the powers that be.”

Mr Oxley added that he was indebted to the crew and shore teams for their support.

The Walton and Frinton Lifeboat Campaign, which was launched to fight the planned changes, said the decision was a “cruel slap in the face to his years of selfless service”.

Clacton RNLI's current D-Class inshore lifeboat. Picture: RNLI (Image: Clacton RNLI)

THE RNLI said the decision to “stand down” Walton and Frinton’s lifeboat manager was unrelated to the dispute over the overhaul of its coverage in north Essex.

A spokesman said: “Following an incident in the backwaters at Walton, an internal review has taken place to establish whether a lifeboat was launched in line with our charity’s standard operating procedures and the RNLI Volunteer Code of Conduct.

“A volunteer has been stood down from their role at Walton and Frinton Lifeboat Station as their actions were found to have breached the RNLI’s Volunteer Code of Conduct.

“The RNLI takes the safety of our crews and the safe use of boats and equipment extremely seriously.

“Out of respect for the privacy of this individual, and remaining volunteers, we will not be releasing any more information.”

The charity says the planned overhaul, which includes stationing a new all-weather lifeboat in Clacton, will improve the “lifesaving effect” on the coast.

The shake-up was prompted by issues with using Walton Pier as a base.

Mr Oxley raised concerns over the changes and said due to the amount of leisure sailing in the area, a B-class lifeboat would be a more suitable 'downgrade' than a D-class inshore boat, due to its limited first aid and towing capabilities.