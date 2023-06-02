The exhibition for Coralina ‘Tina’ Cattrell is in Jaywick’s Martello Tower and residents are invited to take in her art.

Tina was a popular artist in Jaywick, having spent almost 14 years living there and becoming a feature of the community.

Creative - Tina was known for her work in Jaywick (Image: Michael Cattrell)

Tina’s son, Michael Cattrell, has encouraged residents to come along and view his mother’s art.

He said: “She specifically wished for a celebration of her life, rather than a wake, so in honour of her we're holding one final exhibition of the beautiful art that she created.

“Nearly all of her pieces are for sale as well, so that the people who knew her can keep something to remember her by.

“We're hoping people will come along, enjoy her art, and for those that knew her, share stories.”

Artistic - Tina used acrylic painting and sketching in her pieces (Image: Michael Cattrell)

Most canvasses will be available to purchase for a ‘pay what you want’ donation towards the costs of Tina’s passing.

Some of Tina’s finest pieces included her works incorporating acrylic paintings and sketches.

The memorial exhibition will take place in the Martello Tower until Sunday, June 4.