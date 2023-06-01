The RAF Red Arrows will perform at the 30th Clacton Airshow, which is taking place on August 24 and 25 this summer.

The distinctive Hawk fast-jet team is the first flight announcement for what is shaping up to be a stellar Airshow.

Ivan Henderson, cabinet member for economic growth, regeneration and tourism at Tendring Council, which stages Clacton Airshow, said the 2023 event would be worthy of the landmark anniversary.

“The Red Arrows are such an airshow favourite, so I am delighted to announce their aerial displays will wow the crowds at this year’s event,” he said.

“They are a huge draw, for both the general public an aviation fans, and so if you’ve not yet put this year’s Clacton Airshow in your calendar then do it now and start making your plans to visit the Essex Sunshine Coast.”

Other flights scheduled for the landmark birthday airshow will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The 29th Clacton Airshow last year saw one of the event’s busiest-ever days on day two - after being postponed for two year’s due to Covid restrictions.

The flight display included the RAF Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and a twilight display on the first evening.

There are only a handful of tickets left for the hospitality marquee on the Friday, available from Thorrington-based Black Jacket Group.

To buy tickets for the marquee, go to blackjacketgroup.com/event-tickets.

Anyone looking to exhibit at or sponsor the Clacton Airshow 2023 should contact clactonairshow@tendringdc.gov.uk, while donations to support the high-flying event can be made at clactonairshow.com.