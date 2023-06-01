There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Daisy

Gender - Female

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Jack Russell Terrier Cross

Colour - White with brown and black spots

Daisy is described as an "affectionate and adventurous" dog who walks really well on a lead and loves to explore.

She would prefer to be the only dog in a home, but would also benefit from having the opportunity to socialise and make friends outside of that.

Around the home Daisy is used to normal everyday things and Danaher Animal Home expect her to settle in quickly.

Angel

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Domestic Longhair

Colour - Black and white

Angel is described as a "sweet-natured" and "very friendly" cat who came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being abandoned.

She is able to live with other friendly cats who are used to having another cat around the home but introductions will need to be slow starting in separate rooms and having scent swaps with blankets.

Additionally, Angel is currently undergoing treatment as she's had a poorly stomach since arriving at the centre which is believed to be due to stress.

It is not expected to be an issue when settled into a home.

Nutmeg and Hughy

Gender - Female (Nutmeg) and Male (Hughy)

Age - Five months old (Nutmeg) and Adult (Hughy)

Breed - Netherland Dwarf (Nutmeg) and Polish (Hughy)

Colour - Brown (Nutmeg) and White (Hughy)

Nutmeg and Hughy are looking for a home together since meeting and becoming close friends at Danaher Animal Home.

Hughy arrived first after his previous owner was no longer able to care for him, whilst Nutmeg had been abandoned and left to fend for herself.

Both were a little nervous at first but soon came to grow into themselves and they eventually found each other.

Izzy

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Doberman

Colour - Black

Izzy is described as a "super friendly" dog who loves having a fuss and cuddle with her handlers.

She loves the company of other dogs on walks and to play with them off lead, but because she can be a little unsure at times Danaher Animal Home recommend her to be the only dog in a new home.

Additionally, she has a minor medical complaint that will require ongoing treatment throughout her life.

RSPCA says many animals are being abandoned in Essex

Last year the RSPCA shared that there were 850 reports of abandoned animals in Essex in 2021.

From January to July 2022, 750 reports had already been made which was a 51 per cent increase from the same timeframe in 2021.

The charity fears the huge rise in pet ownership, which skyrocketed during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis, has put a strain on people's finances.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer at the RSPCA, said: “The idea of putting your cat in a carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away is absolutely unthinkable and heart-breaking to most pet owners.

“Sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.”