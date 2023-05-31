Harwich Town Council marking the anniversary on Sunday with a service at the Merchant Navy Association (MNA) memorial on Harwich Quay.

Town mayor Mayor Fowler laid a wreath along with members of other local organisations.

Readings were made and the last post sounded with a moment’s silence.

Maria said: “We wanted to mark the anniversary of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic to commemorate the bravery and resilience of the ordinary, yet extraordinary, men and women from across the UK, whose courage and commitment won the most decisive and long-fought battle of the Second World War.”

The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest continuous military campaign during the Second World War and ran from 1939 to 1945.

It saw the Allied naval blockade of Germany, announced the day after the declaration of war, and Germany’s subsequent counter-blockade.

The campaign, which peaked from mid-1940 through to the end of 1943, pitted U-boats and warships of the German Kriegsmarine and aircraft of the Luftwaffe against the Royal Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, United States Navy and Allied merchant shipping.