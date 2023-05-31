Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died following the collapse of a garage wall at a property in St John’s Road, Clacton, on Friday, October 21.

An inquest took place at the coroner’s office in Seax House, Chelmsford on Wednesday, May 31.

It heard on October 21 Scott-Swaley, known as Swaley, and his father, Scott, went on out to get fish and chips before returning to the renovation work of their garage.

The pair had removed three other walls and were tugging at the wall to push it over before it fell backwards, trapping them both.

Scott suffered a broken arm whilst Swaley was unconscious within minutes as his sister frantically told their mother, Charmaine Lee, what had happened.

Charmaine went next door to Clacton Fire Station pleading for help as well as flagging down passing-by residents, some of whom came to the scene to help.

Simon Tarrant, watch manager at Clacton Fire Station, said: “When we arrived at the premises there was lots of rubble and three slabs were trapping the casualty.

“We moved one slab, another one on the far left was balancing on PVC windows and the third slab kept the casualties trapped.

“The adult casualty was conscious and demanded we focus on the child whose face was grey and totally unresponsive.”

Paramedics announced Swaley was dead at 7.09pm with Scott removed from the rubble at 7.38pm.

Lincoln Brookes, senior coroner for Essex, oversaw the inquest.

He concluded: “The cause of death was confirmed by a pathologist as 1a compression asphyxia.

“The weight of the wall had put so much pressure on Swaley’s chest that his heart and lungs couldn’t transfer oxygen and blood to his brain, causing him to pass out and tragically die.

“Police are satisfied of no third party involvement or suspicious death and are treating this case as an accidental death.

“I share these sentiments and conclude the death was accidental.”

Mr Brookes added: “I offer my deepest condolences and those of my office to your family and friends.”