Known as ‘Wave Breaker’, the operation has also been designed to tackle anti-social behaviour, with the Essex Marine Unit being deployed to keep people safe whilst people use the coastline and rivers for swimming, paddleboarding, and kayaking.

The unit, which uses watercraft funded by Maldon District Council, polices 562 miles of waterways and coastlines, working with the RNLI and the National Crime Agency as both a safety measure and a means of investigating the theft of boats and marine equipment.

Official figures from the police have shown the number of anti-social incidents involving personal watercraft fell last year to 74, down from the total of 99 which had been recorded in 2020.

But although the figures have dropped, the 2022 season – which runs from April until the start of September – saw Essex Police issue 164 verbal warnings and report 12 personal watercraft riders for court action after speeding over the eight nautical miles per hour limit in place in certain council areas.

Among them was a 34-year-old man from Maldon who was docked £438, as well as a 25-year-old from Rochford who was fined £364.

Essex Police’s Sergeant Alex Southgate said the speed limits are in place close to the shore to protect swimmers, paddleboarders, and sailors and ensure the coastline is safe.

He said: “During Operation Wave-Breaker, we focus our patrols along the coast in areas known for suffering repeat water-based anti-social behaviour, such as speeding on personal watercraft.

“Prosecutions are a last resort; we will speak with people first and educate them around the byelaws and speed limits for the areas they are in.

“However, some of the behaviour we saw last year was very dangerous and, where our safety advice was ignored and people were putting other’s safety at risk, we took the necessary action to support our district councils with prosecutions.

“And we will not do hesitate to do so again this year.”