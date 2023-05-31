Jean Craig, of Harwich, turned 93 on May 18 and decided to walk throughout the month to fundraise for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Mrs Craig has been training for several months and became fit enough to complete the challenge before the month was finished.

Encouraging - Mrs Craig's social club in All Saints church spurred her on to complete the marathon (Image: All Saints Church)

She said: “It’s been quite easy to be honest because the weather’s gotten much better.

“I planned on walking a mile a day throughout May until I racked up 26 miles to complete the Motor Neurone Disease marathon.

“However, I’ve been feeling so good I was able to complete it in 22 days rather than the whole month.

“I’d recommend the marathon to anyone.

"I’m fitter now than I’ve been in quite some time and it's done me so much good.”

Mrs Craig first got the idea to walk the marathon after watching retired Leeds rugby star Rob Burrow’s interview on his diagnosis in 2019.

The interview reminded Mrs Craig of her sister-in-law who died of the disease in 2001.

She celebrated her birthday on May 18 with her daughter and son-in-law taking her to a garden centre for some lunch and to buy some plants.

Mrs Craig added: “I really appreciated that because it’s one of my favourite things to do.

“I look back at some of the people I’ve known and think ‘Wow I’m 93 now’. I know I’m so lucky and the medicine I take keeps me going.

“I think I’m lucky that I’ve still got the health and strength to do a marathon and look after myself because many people younger than me have passed.”

Mrs Craig’s Just Giving fundraising page has raised more than £1,500.

A further £300 will be donated by All Saints, St Michael’s and St Nicholas churches in Harwich and £150 from Mrs Craig’s niece’s quilting class.

She added: “My initial target was £500 so I’m amazed that so many people have sponsored me to such an extent.

“I’d like to express my thanks to everyone who’s supported me and Brenda’s family, the lady that knitted the bear inspiring me to do this.”

To donate visit bit.ly/42Mwjr0.