Officers are looking for James Baker, 33, following the incident in St Osyth.

It was reported a woman was assaulted at the Seawick Holiday Park at around 11pm yesterday, May 29.

The victim sustained a broken nose and eye socket.

Baker is described as white, 6ft tall and of average build and is from the Eltham area of south London but also has links to Orpington in Kent.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We need anyone who has any information about where he is to report contact us quoting the crime reference number 42/96337/23.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.”