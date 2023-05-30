Justine Riddoch, 50, will bring her Totally Tina show to Princes Theatre in Clacton in September.

It comes just days after the death of the Queen of Rock n Roll, aged 83.

“My initial reaction was shock and disbelief, to be honest,” said Justine, reflecting on the moment she found out.

“At first, I thought it was fake news but then my drummer turned on Sky News and we saw the ticker.

“In the last few days and weeks, we have heard nothing, so there was no way to prepare you for it.”

Justine will bring her Totally Tina show to Worcester this weekend (Image: Liesbeth Van Groenendaal)

Justine, from Liverpool, has been singing professionally for over 30 years.

It was in 2002 that her career really took off after she won ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes as Anastacia.

She spent the next six years performing as Anastacia around the world before deciding it was time for a change.

Justine said: “It is such a strange feeling losing somebody that you didn’t know but who had such a huge impact on your life.

“It is like losing a family member, it’s horrific.

“She has been a big part of my life for nearly 20 years.

"I am always researching and watching her videos.”

She added: “What a legacy she leaves.

“I know they say this about lots of artists when they pass, but this is something different. She was immense.”

Justine was in disbelief when she heard of Tina Turner's death (Image: Totally Tina)

Justine never met Tina, but once got close as she drove past her home in Switzerland after a show.

She is planning to pay tribute during her performance at the Swan on Saturday (May 27) by singing one of her personal favourites – either Help or Missing You.

“Both are extremely poignant songs,” she said.

“I’m holding it together now but when I step out onto that stage it is going to be very strange.

“It’s going to be hard but so worth it.”

The show is practically sold out, with just one seat left according to the theatre’s website.

Justine said: “It is a great feeling to know that our shows are so popular and people love what we do.

“At the end of the day it is about Tina and her fans.

“After lockdown, tribute acts like us weren’t sure what would happen and 2021 and 2022 were hard.

“But something has happened to theatre in general in 2023 and people have started to think, you’re a long time dead so let’s get out and live.”