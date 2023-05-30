Nwachuku has long been one of non-league’s most prolific and consistent goalscorers of the modern era having netted 101 times in 100 appearances for Coggeshall Town during their rise to the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

The 28-year-old, who left the U's in 2015 without making a senior appearance for the club, carried that prolific form into a Sudbury shirt and scored 49 times for AFC Sudbury in the 2022/23 season.

He was presented with the SK Kits Golden Boot at the 2023 Non-League Paper’s National Game Awards, in association with Isuzu.

“I want to do it again, there’s nothing worse than feeling like it’s a fluke season,” said Nwachuku.

“I’ll get back to the gym this summer and give myself the best chance physically to replicate it and possibly go even better next season.

“It’s been a long season so I’m trying to appreciate the moment but this award is a credit to the guys at Sudbury behind me, who it made it all possible.”

Beating National League stars Paul Mullin and Macaulay Langstaff to the Golden Boot was always going to take something special.

Nwachuku blew all those at Step 4 out the water, scoring six hat-tricks during a memorable season for the Yellows as they secured promotion to the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier via the play-offs.

Former Reading trainee Nwachuku believes he has found the perfect home at King’s Marsh a year on from his summer switch from Marlow.

“I’ve been fortunate with the team I’ve had,” he said.

“As a footballer, you feel like you can do it at a higher level or that you can reach those numbers but if it doesn’t quite click with the team and the management, you’ll struggle.

“It’s just clicked and I made sure I got into the right place at the right time and took my chances.

“It was obvious how we were going to play from pre-season so I took it all in and tried to continue that for the rest of the season and the numbers came in week in, week out.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and going again.”

At Isuzu, we focus on making our pick-ups tough, strong, and built to go the distance. Every new model comes with a 125,000 mile / 5 Year Warranty and 5 years UK & European roadside assistance. Visit www.Isuzu.co.uk for more info.