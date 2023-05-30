A MAN who took a car without its owner’s consent and drove it while uninsured has been handed penalty points.
Karim Touzni, 38, found the Toyota Corolla in Sheen Road, Richmond, on November 20 last year and drove off with it.
Touzni, of Chapel Road, Brightlingsea, admitted driving a motor vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.
He was handed six penalty points on his driving licence when he appeared before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.
Touzni must pay £199 to the court and undertake 60 hours of unpaid work.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here