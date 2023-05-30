Karim Touzni, 38, found the Toyota Corolla in Sheen Road, Richmond, on November 20 last year and drove off with it.

Touzni, of Chapel Road, Brightlingsea, admitted driving a motor vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

He was handed six penalty points on his driving licence when he appeared before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Touzni must pay £199 to the court and undertake 60 hours of unpaid work.