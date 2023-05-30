A MAN who took a car without its owner’s consent and drove it while uninsured has been handed penalty points.

Karim Touzni, 38, found the Toyota Corolla in Sheen Road, Richmond, on November 20 last year and drove off with it.

Touzni, of Chapel Road, Brightlingsea, admitted driving a motor vehicle which had been taken without the owner’s consent and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

He was handed six penalty points on his driving licence when he appeared before Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court.

Touzni must pay £199 to the court and undertake 60 hours of unpaid work.