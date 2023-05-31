The Late Riser in Clacton has happily taken on the task of launching a new market in Clacton.

This follows the closure of Clacton’s covered market, which shut last August after more than 40 years.

Michelle Allwright, of the Clacton Late Riser, was enthusiastic at the prospect of hosting the market.

She said: “We have no market in Clacton anymore and I thought it would be great to give it a go.

“We have been asked by the public whether we could hold a proper market for new goods only.

“We want it to succeed so we can continue each year and support the local community.”

The new market hopes to provide "bundles of bargains" with a variety of stalls and food vendors.

Clacton’s new market has already booked 30 stalls from traders in different areas.

It will be open from Tuesday, July 25, until Tuesday, August 29, in London Road, Clacton, and will cost £20 to book a pitch of any size.

For all enquiries, n call 07581 795214.