A report by the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said the UK’s attractions and favourable exchange rates could draw in guests from further afield.

The latest Small Business Index (SBI) shows there has been a big rebound in confidence in accommodation and food services, but 77 per cent of small tourism and hospitality firms still carry some sort of debt following Covid-19 lockdowns.

The FSB said this means the Government and other policymakers must consider urgent ways to alleviate the burden on our tourism industry.

It has therefore created a 'Sunshine List' of ideas to help boost tourism firms this summer.

It includes the Government making sure transport runs smoothly with a Pothole Fund, calling for accessible high street parking, raising the VAT threshold from £85,000 to £100,000 and increasing the Small Business Rates Relief, along with cheaper energy costs.

Ann Scott, FSB development manager for Essex, said: “This summer presents a kaleidoscope of opportunities for small firms in the hospitality and tourism sectors across the UK.

"There’s a wealth of things to do here – from historical sites to traditional fish and chips by the sea – so it’s no wonder people flock here every summer."