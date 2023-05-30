The RNLI has decided to station a Shannon class all-weather lifeboat in Clacton, instead of the current B-class boat, as part of an overhaul of its coverage in north-east Essex.

As part of the controversial changes, Walton and Frinton’s Tamar class all-weather lifeboat will be replaced by a D-class inshore lifeboat, due to issues with using Walton Pier as a base.

It has been 40 years since an all-weather boat has been stationed in Clacton.

A full-time mechanic is needed to maintain the state-of-the-art boat, which is expected to arrive in 2023.

A spokesman for Clacton RNLI said: “The charity’s latest Shannon class all-weather lifeboat arrives in 2024 and a full-time station mechanic is needed to not only maintain the lifeboat and its impressive launch equipment.

“They will also help spearhead the changes as the station transitions to once again operating an all-weather and an inshore lifeboat.

“Following a recent review of lifesaving in the wider Thames Estuary, Clacton RNLI will transition from having two inshore lifeboats to an inshore and all-weather lifeboat station in 2024.

“The Shannon lifeboat’s ability to be launched and recovered from the beach make it an ideal paring with the charity’s most prolific lifesaving vessel, the D class lifeboat.

“This provides a new opportunity for a station mechanic to join the team, whose resilience, leadership, and management skills are just as strong as their ability to keep Clacton’s lifeboats in perfect operational order.”

Most of the mechanic’s time would be used to ensure that the new Shannon Class lifeboat and its modern Launch and Recovery System are maintained to the highest order.

They will also work with the area lifesaving manager and station operations team to ensure the lifeboat station is well managed and assist in training volunteer crew members.

Clacton RNLI was established in 1878, in a time of oars, sails, and horse-drawn launch equipment, and as the charity’s longest-serving Essex station.

Applications for the job close on May 31.