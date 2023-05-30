Officers were called to a storage unit close to the A120 on February 17 following reports of four storage units being broken into.

Police have only today released details and CCTV of people they want to speak to.

More than £100,000 worth of items were stolen including designer shoes and movie memorabilia.

Police have released these images of people they would like to speak with in connection with the investigation (Image: Essex Police)

Police have said investigating officers have continued to investigate and carry out multiple enquiries, including CCTV enquiries.

These CCTV enquiries indicated that the suspects attended the location on February 13, 15 and 16.

Police are now looking to identify those pictured in the CCTV images.

A spokesman said: "We are now in the position to release these images of people we would like to speak with in connection with this investigation.

"If you know who they are or have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Reports can be submitted on the police website, via live chat, on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident 42/31739/23.