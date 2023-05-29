Olly Murs is said to be getting married on Osea Island in the estuary of the River Blackwater off the Maldon coast, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

The star, who comes from Witham and played for Coggeshall Town Football Club, had been hoping to marry fiancée Amelia Tank abroad but due to his touring schedule, they have had to settle for an Essex wedding.

Essex singer: Olly Murs (Image: PA Wire)

The island, which can only be reached across a causeway, is well known for attracting popular celebrities including singers Rihanna, The Weeknd, Stormzy, George Ezra and Sean Paul.

The Manor House on the site is a popular wedding venue and recording studio, used by Stormzy to record his latest album.

Olly has stayed true to his Essex roots and popped into award-winning Abigail’s Collection and The Grooms Room in Colchester High Street while browsing wedding suits.

Exclusive island: Osea Island (Image: John Guiver)

He previously purchased a suit from the shop for a wedding in which he was the best man.

Osea Island is known for having five miles of private beaches and 550 acres of gardens, orchards, meadows and salt marshes.

The island is also featured in multiple major films and television productions including The Woman in Black and The Third Day.

Osea Island has been contacted for comment.