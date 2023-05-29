A MUSICAL group will be taking the stage this week for its spring show based on a famous Hollywood movie of the same.
Brightlingsea Musical Theatre Group’s spring show Big Fish, based on the Tim Burton movie, follows the story of dreamer Edward Bloom.
Edward is taking his son through tales of witches, giants and mermaids.
The group previously performed a show every May or June but this is the first since 2019 due to the pandemic which forced the 2020 show back until last October.
Curtain up is between Wednesday, May 31 and Saturday, June 3 at 7.30pm in Brightlingsea Community Centre.
Tickets are £9.50 from Spirals in Brightlingsea town centre or via bit.ly/3J8V1JZ.
