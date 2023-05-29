Families flocked to the opening of Jurassic Pier with children’s TV personality Andy Day cutting the ribbon on Saturday, May 27.

The children’s favourite also performed four of his Dino Raps Shows in the Jolly Roger Theatre which were all completely sold out.

Adorable - A young dino fan gets a bird’s eye view. (Image: Kelsie Low)

A free fireworks display set to music and laser lighting on Sunday as well as live music and children’s entertainment throughout, rounded off a bumper bank holiday.

Pier director Billy Ball said it was a full-on three days and he hoped it was same across the whole town.

He said: “It was certainly one of the busiest Whitsun Bank Holiday weekends I can remember and it was brilliant to see so many people having fun with us.

Star Struck - Andy Day at the opening ceremony with the pier’s Nigel Brown. (Image: Kelsie Low)

“Obviously our £500,000 Jurassic Pier proved a big draw and Andy did us proud. He had time for everyone who wanted to see him and get a photo.

“Andy was really impressed with our latest addition and his shows were fast and furious and really brought the Jolly Roger to life. It was rocking in there.

“Special thanks are also due to MRL Productions and Dynamic Fireworks for the part they played in making the weekend such a success.”

Pioneers - Pier owners Elliot and Billy Ball at the entrance to Jurassic Pier. (Image: Kelsie Low)

Jurassic Pier is an interactive dino walk-through experience leading into a 4D cinema which includes motion seating, audio-visual sound and lighting systems, 3D glasses and water squirters.

It is also a learning adventure recreating the world as it was in prehistoric times and allows visitors to walk with giant animatronic dinosaurs.

The whole event was run is association with the Year of the Pier 2023.

Stand Off - A close encounter with a Velociraptor for this young enthusiast. (Image: Kelsie Low)

Tim Wardley, chairman of the National Piers Society, added: “Jurassic Pier is yet another fun, educational and innovative attraction at Clacton Pier which is a big hit with all ages, children and adults.”

Next weekend a £130,000 revamp of the Boardwalk Bar and Grill will be complete.

For more information on Clacton Pier visit clactonpier.co.uk.