Residents had to be evacuated from their homes as firefighters dealt with the fire in Kirby Cross.

The incident took place at a property in Turpins Lane as fire crews and police officers were called shortly after 4.15pm on Sunday, May 28.

Upon arrival the emergency workers were faced with a bungalow which was ablaze.

Ablaze - The fire occurred in Turpins Lane, Kirby Cross (Image: Submitted)

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The fire was contained to one address and was not life-threatening.

“Our officers attended nearby properties to temporarily move residents to a safe location while fire crews dealt with the incident.”

Firefighters were initially called to the scene at 3.58pm and on arrival, crews reported that bungalow roof was on fire.

Hazard - The bungalow fire resulted in severe smoke in the area (Image: Submitted)

Crews worked to extinguish the fire by 5.52pm and the bungalow was left uninhabitable due to the fire and smoke damage throughout.

An eyewitness added: “It [was] - really bad - we went to walk the dogs and most of the bungalow [was] gone.

“People said the smoke could be seen in Harwich. This is second hand information but they got out OK with their dog but are in hospital for burns - not sure how severe."

Aftermath - The bungalow's roof was destroyed after the fire (Image: Submitted)

Paramedics were also at the scene to help any residents who may have sustained injuries or inhaled smoke.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 4.13pm on Sunday, May 28, to a house fire on Turpins Lane in Kirby Cross.

“Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and a Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.

Dealt With - Emergency services including fire, police and ambulance were at the scene (Image: Submitted)

“Two patients were transported to Colchester Hospital for treatment.”

Paul Clifton, Frinton and Walton Town mayor, commended the emergency services for their work in dealing with the situation swiftly.

He said: “Thank you to the emergency services who got to the scene pretty quickly and stopped the fire spreading beyond the single house.

“I’d like to reiterate any safety advice that the fire service may have regarding fires in summer started by barbecues or bonfires.”

“Thank God no-one was hurt as well.”