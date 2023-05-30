The Manningtree Earth Festival welcomed more than 2,000 visitors last year and residents voted overwhelmingly to run it again.

Volunteers from Practical Actions for Climate and the Environment (PACE) Manningtree form the core group of festival organisers and have put together a line-up to inspire, educate and empower attendees.

There will be a wide range of stalls and activities for visitors which will showcase businesses, charities and individuals in the area.

Bonny Williams, of the organising team, said: “We’re mindful of the impact that our festival could have on the environment.

“So all programmes and leaflets have been printed on recycled paper and programmes will be collected for recycling again.

“Rubbish on the day will be recycled according to Tendring’s recycling scheme and every effort has been made to refuse, re-use, reduce and recycle where possible.”

Festivities on the day will include something for all ages such as activities and talks, music and art showcases and a piece created by children and families on climate action.

Attendees can also listen to a short presentation about the River Stour Estuary or join an interactive talk about Earth in The Red Lion Pub.

Moths can be seen in the biodiversity zone, an electric car can be tested in the travel zone, and renewable power can be explored in the energy zone.

Chris Bowden, co-ordinator of the food zone, added: “If you feel peckish, you can fill up on guilt-free, low carbon, local food and drink - visitors are even encouraged to bring their own cutlery, mugs and plates to help reduce the impact on the planet.”

With the High Street closed, Manningtree will be dedicated to this Earth Festival for the day.

John Hall, of the festival team, said: “Please think carefully how you travel – come by bike or walk if you can.

“We have put special bike racks in the Market Place and by the beach as well as running a shuttle bus from Manningtree Station to the High Steet.”

Manningtree Earth Festival will take place on Sunday, June 11, from 12pm to 6pm.

For more information visit manningtreeearthfestival.org.