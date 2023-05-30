Steven Walker, of Walton, will launch his book The Naze: Natural History Flora and Fauna in The Nose Bookshop, Newgate Street.

The book will cover the impact of climate change and the effects of rising sea levels to the area.

Steven said: “The Naze is a special place to people in Walton on the Naze and visitors from far afield.

“It is also of international significance to scientists due to its unique geology, ecology, fossils, nature reserves and the impact of climate change causing rising sea levels to erode the precious cliffs more rapidly.

“People will be surprised at the contents of this book as it reveals so much that is hidden but able to be seen if people take their time and be still in this unique wildlife location.

“Sales from the £8 book will be donated to Walton Foodbank and The Naze Protection Society.”

In the past 50 years urbanisation, agriculture, pollution and climate change have all caused The Naze’s plants and animals to dwindle, and the cliffs to erode, a trend that has continued unabated within the last decade despite efforts to reverse these losses.

The book launch will take place on Saturday, June 10 between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.