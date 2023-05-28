Fire crews and police officers were called to a property in Turpins Lane, Kirby Cross shortly after 4.15pm on Sunday.

Upon arrival the emergency workers were faced with a bungalow which was ablaze.

In pictures seen by the Gazette smoke can be seen billowing from the property as shocked residents look on in shock.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The fire has been contained to one address and is not life-threatening.

"Our officers have attended nearby properties to temporarily move residents to a safe location while fire crews deal with the incident.

"A road closure remains in place and an update will be issued."