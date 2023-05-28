RESIDENTS have had to be evacuated from their homes as firefighters battle a bungalow fire in a Tendring village.
Fire crews and police officers were called to a property in Turpins Lane, Kirby Cross shortly after 4.15pm on Sunday.
Upon arrival the emergency workers were faced with a bungalow which was ablaze.
In pictures seen by the Gazette smoke can be seen billowing from the property as shocked residents look on in shock.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The fire has been contained to one address and is not life-threatening.
"Our officers have attended nearby properties to temporarily move residents to a safe location while fire crews deal with the incident.
"A road closure remains in place and an update will be issued."
- More to follow
