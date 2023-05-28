The playful pooch, named Malteaser, had been following his nose in Crossways on Saturday when he strayed into bushes and brambles and couldn’t get back out.

Firefighters cut away at the bushes to get to Malteaser and safely reunited him with his owner.

Watch manger Gary Clarke from Clacton Fire Station says: “Crews did an excellent job making their way through the brambles and hedges to safely rescue Malteaser.

"He came to no harm and we were able to reunite him with his happy owners.”