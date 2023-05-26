The £500,000 project is the latest addition to Clacton Pier and includes an interactive dino safari walk-through experience and 4D cinema.

It opens its gates to visitors on Saturday morning, May 27, and there will be a spectacular fireworks extravaganza at 9pm on Sunday, May 28.

The display will include dino-themed music, lighting and lasers staged by Dynamic Fireworks and MRL Productions.

Pier director Billy Ball said interest in Jurassic Pier has been massive.

“It has really caught the imagination and we have been getting inquiries about it for months,” he added.

“We are now finally at the point where families will get the chance to enjoy this totally immersive experience for themselves and we are looking forward to their reaction.”

Children’s TV personality Andy Day will perform the opening ceremony at 10.45am on Saturday.

His four shows over the weekend are totally sold out but there are still a few slots available to be booked for Jurassic Pier.

The enclosures of giant animatronic dinosaurs lead into the cinema with its motion seating, audio-visual lighting and sound systems, 3D glasses and water-squirters.

The individually commissioned dinosaurs have come from Asia and the herd includes an eight-metre-long Tyrannosaurus-Rex, four metre Dilophosaurus and Velociraptor, a Bambiraptor, and a Pterosaur.

As part of the weekend there will also be free live music on Saturday and Sunday as well as James Magic showing off his tricks all weekend, including Bank Holiday Monday.