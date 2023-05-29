Amy Collier, 30, has volunteered with Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity since the beginning of this year.

She supports a young person who is unwell with an eating disorder through sharing recovery tips, talking about their experiences and guiding them towards the help that they need.

Amy said: “My life had become very small and isolated as the eating disorder dominated so much of my every day.

“I truly believed that food would rule my life forever and that I would always be trapped by intrusive thoughts and negative behaviours.

“But after getting treatment, I was able to see that I had to heal what was going on inside me in order to break free from the eating disorder.”

From June 1 to June 7, Volunteers Week 2023, Amy is helping to raise awareness of eating disorders.

She wishes to encourage others to help people living serious mental disorders.

Amy said: “If recovery is possible for me, it is possible for everyone, and it gives me great joy to encourage others to fight for their own recovery and freedom.

“I have been speaking to the person I support at Beat for several months now. It’s so rewarding to see how they have faced and overcome their fears and to hear about their progress.”

Meanwhile, Johanna Douglas, Beat’s SharED Volunteer Coordinator praised Amy’s volunteer efforts.

She said: “Amy is a brilliant volunteer and we are so thankful for her time spent helping others! Hearing from somebody who has recovered from anorexia is so encouraging for those currently unwell.

“For instance, we know that speaking to people like Amy can help people to feel less isolated and more confident during their recovery, and that it reassures people that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

‘We’ve got some fantastic volunteering opportunities available right now at Beat and we’d encourage anybody interested to reach out to us.”

You can contact Beat’s helpline 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677 or access their online support services and information at www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk