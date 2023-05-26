Jake Pittaway is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes.

The 26-year-old has connections to Southend, Tilbury, South Ockendon, Clacton, and Dagenham.

Anyone with information regarding sightings or his whereabouts is urged to contact Essex Police.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for the public's help to find 26-year-old Jake Pittaway, who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Pittaway, who also goes by O’Sullivan, has connections across Southend, Tilbury, South Ockendon, Clacton and Dagenham.

“The 26-year-old is described as a white man, around 5ft 9in, with brown hair and blue eyes.

“We are asking anyone who has seen him or has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

They continued: “You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.”