Pat Mack and 15-year-old son Callum Van-as cut the ribbon at the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) store in Connaught Avenue, Frinton.

The grand opening took place this morning and Pat and Callum, who live in Frinton, were picked because of the care and support they receive at The Treehouse, in Ipswich.

The latter has CDKL5 – a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by uncontrollable seizures, low muscle tone and developmental challenges.

Callum Van-as, 15 (Image: EACH)

“We were very proud and happy to be asked,” said Pat, who is married to Justin.

“It’s a real privilege and the shop is going to be a lovely addition to Connaught Avenue.

“For us, it’s great EACH now has a presence right here in our town, in Frinton.

“We love living here and always said that if ever we had the opportunity, we wanted to move close to the seaside.

“We thought it would create a happier, heathier life for Callum.”

Callum, who is non-verbal and attends Shorefields School, in Clacton, enjoys day care and short breaks at The Treehouse.

He has also benefitted from music therapy.

He has been having seizures all his life but the condition was only detected when he was seven. They last from ten seconds to four minutes.

Pat, 56, receives counselling from the charity and says she is grateful for the support her family receives.

“We’ve had so much help since moving here four year ago,” she said.

“The Treehouse is a lovely place, especially compared to another hospice we used previously. It beats it by miles.

“Everyone is so helpful and friendly and there’s always someone on hand to give us advice, either in person or on the phone.”

New volunteers are welcome to join the team in Frinton. Either pop into the shop, call 01255 440848 or email volunteerservices@each.org.uk EACH relies on voluntary donations for the majority of its income and, this year alone, needs to raise £7.8million from its retail operation, which includes stores across Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.