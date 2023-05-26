Fining Josh Luscombe £200 and ordering him to pay £370 costs Judge David Pugh warned him he would be dealt with more severely if he breached the order again.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Luscombe had missed two unpaid work appointments but had now completed 80 hours of the 100 hour order.

At his sentencing hearing in August the court was told police officers had started following a white BMW driven by 23-year-old Luscombe after it pulled out at Kelevdon at speed in front of their marked police vehicle on the northbound carriageway of the A12 in March last year.

The officers described the BMW as being driven “aggressively” and saw it get close behind another car in an effort to make it move lanes.

The officers activated the blue flashing lights on their car and Luscombe had responded by increasing his speed and driving at speeds of up to 120mph.

During the five minute pursuit, Luscombe left the A12 and ignored a red light on a roundabout before colliding with a VW Passat.

The collision, which was described as a “glancing blow”, resulted in the BMW’s airbags being deployed, the court heard.

The BMW came to a stop shortly afterwards after the police car pulled in front of it.

Luscombe had run off but was detained by officers on an embankment at the side of the A12.

The officers conducted a roadside breath test which showed Luscombe had 58mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

He was taken to hospital following the crash and a second breath tested recorded 45mcg of alcohol.

Luscombe of Plough Road, Great Bentley, admitted dangerous driving, drink driving and possession of a small amount of cannabis.

At his sentencing hearing Luscombe was given a six month prison sentence suspended for 18 month and ordered to do 100 hours unpaid work and to pay £425 costs.

He was also banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to take part in a 12 month alcohol treatment requirement and a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement.